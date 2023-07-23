Paul Simon unable to play live due to hearing loss









Musical icon Paul Simon has revealed that he has been trying to return to live touring, having practised with his band. Simon had previously retired from touring back in 2018, but now it looks like he would be interested in the idea once again.

However, Simon’s wishes might have been dashed by the fact that he is suffering from hearing loss. He opened up on new music and the potential of touring in a new interview with Mojo.

“I have three songs in motion,” Simon said. “One of them is finished. It feels like a half-step beyond what ‘Seven Psalms’ is, evolving into something else.”

“And that’s literally a lifesaver because I haven’t figured out how to perform with the hearing loss,” the musician added. “I’ve tried to rehearse with the guys in my touring band to see if I could manage it. I can’t so far. This is at least an outlet for thinking musically.”

Still, Simon is keen to try and overcome his hearing loss to give a farewell tour, noting, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.”

He continued: “I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in their music that touched their hearts.”

Simon played his last concert in Queens, New York City, in 2018 but admitted that he would be keen to still play some “one-off” performances. Whether they end up arriving awaits to be seen.