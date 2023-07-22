Paul Simon on the “most important force in rock ‘n’ roll”









For Paul Simon, although he’s never strictly fallen into the category of rock ‘n’ roll, the emergence of the genre injected bundles of life into his existence. As a child of the 1950s, naturally, Simon was enamoured by the inventive sounds he heard on the airwaves, and in his mind, it was more exciting than he could possibly comprehend.

During this era of music, the likes of Little Richard and Chuck Berry were pioneering innovators who permanently changed the art form, draping it in their own DNA. While both men put rock music on the map, it wasn’t until Elvis Presley adopted their style that rock music became mainstream. Presley’s talent undeniably played a role in his success, but his ethnicity made his brand of music more palatable to Middle America than his Black peers.

Presley had every corner of America humming along to his tunes, and as an impressionable youngster, Simon became utterly obsessed with ‘The King’. During an interview with SPIN in 1987, the New Yorker discussed his biggest influences and explained how Elvis was unquestionably “the most important force in rock ‘n’ roll”.

Simon said: “Elvis was there. He was the most important force in rock ‘n’ roll, no question about it. Nobody even close. It was his invention, he blended black and white music, and that’s the single most powerful idea that’s emerged from rock ‘n’ roll. Plus he had the voice, a great investment.”

He also name-dropped The Everly Brothers as a significant influence on his artistry and admitted there “wouldn’t have been a Simon and Garfunkel without the Everly Brothers.”

Back to Elvis, Simon’s discovery of him proved one of the most pivotal in his life. Hearing Presley on the radio for the first time is a memory he’ll never forget, later recalling in an episode of Omnibus: “I remember in that parking lot being in the backseat of my parents’ car when they went shopping, and hearing Elvis Presley for the first time on the radio, ‘That’s Alright, Mama’. The announcer said, ‘Now here’s a singer named Elvis Presley, every time he performs in the south, there’s riot every time he sings.'”

Following the death of Presley, like millions of others, Simon paid tribute to the musical icon and took a voyage to Graceland, which inspired his next album of the same name. While a chunk of the trip was similar to any other tourist experience, his emotions spiralled out of control once the singer-songwriter laid eyes on Elvis’ grave.

During the same Spin interview, he stated: “Graceland itself was just a business. Big parking lots, you buy your ticket, get on a bus, and wait in line. There’s a tour, guides, and they take you through the house and show you Elvis’s this and Elvis’s that. It’s a very common experience, but nevertheless, at the end, you come out onto the grounds and there are the graves of his mother, his father, and him.”

Simon concluded: “Even though it’s so commercial, you could even feel it offensive to your taste—and then, on the plaque on Presley’s grave, it says he was given the gift of this incredible voice that has touched millions of people all around the world. And that’s just what it is. A gift.”

When he visited Presley’s grave, Simon couldn’t help but revert back to the child within him who was equally blown over by hearing ‘That’s Alright, Mama’ on the radio all those years prior.