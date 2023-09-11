Paul Simon “not sure” if he can perform again due to hearing loss









Paul Simon is “not sure” whether he’ll return to the stage due to the severity of his hearing loss, preventing him from mastering his timings while performing.

Simon, who recently released his new album Seven Psalms, explained how the making of the LP was made difficult by the sudden loss of hearing in one ear. The singer-songwriter previously told The Sunday Times how he thought the health condition “would repair itself” over time. However, it has continued to persist.

Although Simon retired from touring in 2018, he still planned to play the occasional live show, but now, the chance to perform again has been taken out of his hands.

While speaking in Canada at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada on September 10th, Simon admitted it is unknown whether his health will permit him to perform his latest album live. “I haven’t accepted it [the hearing loss] entirely, but I’m beginning to,” he told the crowd.

He continued: “Usually, when I finished an album I went out and toured with it, and then I have the opportunity to really investigate the piece. And then it evolves to another standard, and goes further. Although a week from now I’m going to try and work with two guitarists who will play the parts that I played on the record (Seven Psalms), and see if I can sing the piece. I’m not sure how I can integrate my voice with the guitars.”

Simon also revealed he’s still playing the guitar regularly, and explained how it remains a great source of contentment. “I play the guitar every day. It’s the instrument that allows me to express myself creatively. But it’s also where I go for solace. If I’m feeling … ‘whatever,'” he remarked.

Meanwhile, American filmmaker Alex Gibney recently confirmed he’s finished work on a new documentary about Simon. The production was made over a three-year period while he recorded Seven Psalms, largely focussing on the singer-songwriter dealing with losing his hearing.

“In early 2021 amid the pandemic, Paul invited me to film him while he was making his most recent album, Seven Psalms,” Gibney said in a statement. “Paul was losing his hearing in one ear, and it was a devastating time. His tribulations in making that album about faith and mortality are the emotional heart of this story.”