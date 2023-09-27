Paul Simon names the “most lasting” song of his career









Over the last 60 years, the songbook Paul Simon has given to the world has enhanced the lives of millions around the globe. While picking a favourite from his solo collection or his immense body of work with Art Garfunkel is an almost impossible task, Simon does believe one track is the “most lasting” song of his career.

Artists spend their entire lives trying to find the song which will define their career, and quite often, it’s never the track they envisaged or the one that means the most to themselves. No musician can decide which of their creations will resonate with the general public and become engrained within popular culture. Instead, that’s for the masses to decide.

There’s a whole string of songs it’s possible to make a case for being Simon’s most definitive track, such as ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘You Can Call Me Al’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water‘, or ‘Me and Julio Down By The School Yard’. Yet, none of those are his pick.

Simon elected to choose ‘The Sound of Silence’, which dramatically changed the course of his career. Although the track eventually appeared on Simon and Garfunkel’s second studio album, it was initially released two years earlier. However, at first, it was a commercial failure, causing the duo to veer off in other directions.

After Simon and Garfunkel failed to take off how they’d envisaged, Simon decided to embark upon a new life by making a fresh start in England. At this time, the European nation was an exciting place to be, and he found a home within the folk scene. It was also a period of immense creativity, with Simon crafting classics, including ‘Scarborough Fair’.

Unexpectedly, on the other side of the Atlantic, radio stations began to play ‘The Sound of Silence’, slowly climbing up the Billboard Hot 100 until it reached the top of the chart. Following the single’s success, Simon returned to America and reunited with Garfunkel to capitalise on their newfound stardom.

Reflecting on his career with Gramophone, Simon said: “My music goes from pretty simple stuff like ‘The Sound of Silence’ – a very simple song in terms of chords and structure, but it might be the most lasting of what I’ve written – to ‘Still Crazy After All These Years’, which is more complex and has a key shift in the bridge that’s interesting. Then there’s ‘American Tune’, which really comes from Bach or before – that has a chord change on virtually every note.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with Mojo in 2000, Simon admitted his love of Bob Dylan influenced the hit: “I tried very hard not to be influenced by him, and that was hard. ‘The Sound of Silence’, which I wrote when I was 21, I never would have wrote it were it not for Bob Dylan. Never, he was the first guy to come along in a serious way that wasn’t a teen language song. I saw him as a major guy whose work I didn’t want to imitate in the least.”

Although Simon believes ‘The Sound of Silence’ will have the greatest longevity of anything in his arsenal, in all honesty, he’s made countless records that will still connect with people until the dawn of humanity.