Paul Simon’s favourite song of all time









As a teenager, Paul Simon‘s life changed forever the moment he switched on the radio and heard Elvis Presley sing for the first time. He later reflected in an episode of Omnibus: “I remember in that parking lot being in the backseat of my parents’ car when they went shopping, and hearing Elvis Presley for the first time on the radio, ‘That’s Alright, Mama’. The announcer said, ‘Now here’s a singer named Elvis Presley, every time he performs in the south, there’s riot every time he sings’.”

It was his first pivotal musical moment, and Simon’s love of Elvis only grew stronger with age. At the time, it was impossible for Simon to instantly find out more about this mysterious singer he’d just been dazzled by on the radio, but he made it his mission. Soon enough, Elvis became a superstar, and his music was unavoidable.

Famously, following the death of Elvis, Simon paid tribute to his teenage hero and took a trip to Graceland. The experience formed the basis for his solo album of the same name, a tribute to the late musician. He once said of the voyage: “I went to Graceland, and I didn’t tell anyone I was coming, I didn’t get any special treatment. I went there, walked around, and I was unimpressed. Until you finish the tour and come outside, and then there’s his grave.”

Simon continued: “He had a God-given talent that he shared with the world. And without a doubt, he became most widely acclaimed, capturing the hearts of young and old alike. And I just started to cry, and I thought, it’s really true. This guy was loved by everybody. Being in the crowds at Graceland… it’s almost like a religious thing.”

As well as the title of the album, Simon also borrowed from Presley on the title track, which was directly influenced by the song ‘Mystery Train’, which has pride of place in his record collection. The Elvis effort was initially recorded by Junior Parker in 1953, but for Simon, the only version that matters is Presley’s.

In the biography Paul Simon: The Life, the singer-songwriter discusses his love for the track with author Robert Hilburn. Additionally, in an interview with Forbes, Hilburn said: “He had first fallen in love with doo-wop acts, most of whom were based in New York, but once he found Elvis (he remembers hearing Presley for the first time on the car radio in 1956) and the Everly Brothers, his fascination shifted to the South. To this day, one of his all-time favourite records is Elvis’ ‘Mystery Train,’ which was cut in Memphis several months before Elvis went to RCA and recorded ‘Heartbreak Hotel.’ If you listen closely to ‘Mystery Train,’ you can hear traces of it in the song ‘Graceland.'”

‘Mystery Train’ is a track that helped define Simon’s life, and toward the end of his days as a touring artist before his retirement, he incorporated it into his set lists. In 2011 alone, Simon performed ‘Mystery Train’ on 56 occasions in concert. While the singer has never outright described the creation as his favourite song of all time, his actions, along with the words of Hilburn, paint a robust picture.