Paul Simon announces new album ‘Seven Psalms’









American folk rock pioneer Paul Simon has announced the details of his latest studio album, Seven Psalms.

The new seven-song LP is Simon’s 15th studio album and the singer-songwriter’s first since 2018’s In the Blue Light. Seven Psalms will be Simon’s first album of original material since 2016’s Stranger to Stranger and his first LP since he retired from touring back in late 2018.

“On January 15th, 2019, I had a dream that said, ‘You’re working on a piece called Seven Psalms,'” Simon explained in the album’s trailer. “The dream was so strong that I got up and I wrote it down. But I had no idea what that meant. Gradually, information would come.”

“This is a journey for me to complete,” Simon added. “This whole piece is really an argument I’m having with myself about belief or not.”

Seven Psalms was produced by Simon along with Kyle Crusham and was recorded entirely on acoustic instruments. Simon is the main performer on the album, with additional contributions coming from the British vocal ensemble VOCES8 and a vocal appearance by singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. Simon and Brickell have been married since 1992.

Check out the trailer for Seven Psalms down below.