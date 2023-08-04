Paul Schrader calls the new ‘Mission Impossible’ movie “tiresome claptrap”









The screenwriter behind the iconic Robert De Niro movie Taxi Driver, Paul Schrader, has called the latest Mission: Impossible movie “tiresome claptrap”.

The latest movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise, titled Dead Reckoning, was released in early July, shortly before both Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated the box office. Making a modest amount at the box office, the Tom Cruise-led action flick failed to properly catch alight, even if critics raved about the high-intensity and riveting set pieces.

Speaking about the movie on his Facebook account, Schrader stated: “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning. Such tiresome claptrap. There’s no reason that AI, given the correct prompts, could not have written this script”.

Schrader most recently released the Joel Egerton movie Master Gardener, writing and directing the drama that told the story of a horticulturist devoted to protecting the grounds of a gorgeous estate.

In our review of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, we stated: “As you’d expect, given the title, Part One, Dead Reckoning is only half the story. But when the film ended on that inevitable cliffhanger and the credits rolled, I didn’t find myself remotely excited for Part Two, whenever we get it”.

Continuing, we added: “With Fallout and its thoughtful writing and brilliantly charming villain in the form of Henry Caville, the Mission Impossible franchise was able to balance both tasteful and classy filmmaking with abundant big-budget spectacle. It’s just such a shame that this new one only seems to be able to pick one”.

Take a look at Shrader’s comments in full below.