







Paul Ryder of the Happy Mondays has died at 57. The bassist and brother of frontman Shaun Ryder died suddenly shortly before he was due to play a show.

The musician was due to play at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland on Friday, but sadly he suddenly collapsed a few hours before the show was due to commence and has since been declared dead.

The band broke the news in a Facebook post which read: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”

Continuing: “A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk.”

As a musician, he was an integral part of a sound that helped to spawn an entire cultural movement. As such, he will be remembered as a pioneer who shaped British music with his thrillingly groovy four-string contributions.

Many tributes have begun to pour in for the star by fans, friends and fellow musicians whom he helped to inspire alike.

As of yet, no cause of death is yet to have been announced.

