Paul Rudd names his favourite movie role









Between his role as Mike Hannigan in the nostalgic 1990s sitcom Friends and his appearances as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul Rudd has endeared himself to multiple generations of film and television fans. Almost always taking on the role of the goofy, loveable man just doing his best, Rudd has proven his acting chops across comedy and big-budget blockbusters.

Rudd spent the first decade of his career starring in cult classics, making his film debut in the iconic teen film Clueless opposite Alicia Silverstone before featuring in Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Romeo + Juliet. With the dawn of the 21st century, he was cast opposite Lisa Kudrow in Friends and delved further into comedy in his film career, too.

The 2000s saw Rudd begin his long-standing relationship with American comedic director Judd Apatow. He starred alongside Will Ferrell in the news satire Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and alongside staple 2000s comedy icons Steve Carell and Seth Rogen in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Having mastered mainstream American comedy in both film and television, Rudd ventured into the world of superheroes in 2015 with Ant-Man, which introduced him to a whole new generation of fans. While nostalgic Friends fans see Rudd as Phoebe Buffay’s love interest, youngsters look up to Rudd as the smallest superhero in the MCU.

Throughout his long-spanning career spanning the cult, the comedic, and the heroic, one role, in particular, stands out to Rudd. Speaking with LADbible about his favourite role, Rudd named John Hamburg’s 2009 bromance comedy I Love You, Man.

The 2009 film continued Rudd’s love affair with American comedy, as he starred opposite another genre stalwart in Jason Segel. Rudd stars as the awkward Peter Klaven, a man who, after proposing to his girlfriend, realises he has no close friends who can take on the role of best man. He befriends Segel’s character over their shared love of Rush, and the film follows their friendship’s ups and downs up to the wedding.

He reminisced on the fun they had on set, sharing: “I had a lot of fun working on I Love You, Man. That one was really a fun movie to do, and it was a fun role to play. Awkward, uncomfortable comedy is always fun to do and probably comes a little too naturally to me, at least the awkward part”. Rudd always thrives as characters with an endearingly awkward quality, and I Love You, Man was no exception.

With a cast full of comedy legends of the era – supporting cast members included Andy Samberg and Nick Kroll – and guest appearances from Rush and OK Go, it’s no surprise that Rudd particularly enjoyed filming I Love You, Man. He was in his element, playing a loveably awkward character and surrounded by comedy icons.