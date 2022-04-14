Paul Rudd names his favourite song of all time









Paul Rudd is among the most beloved actors in Hollywood, known for his fantastic work on comedies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and The Fundamentals of Caring among others. In recent years, he has been a major part of the conversations concerning popular culture due to the wide-ranging popularity of his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since he was cast as Ant-Man, Rudd has experienced unprecedented fame and recognition from Marvel fans all over the world. In addition to his appearances in the MCU, Rudd has also worked on other projects like the neo-noir sci-fi film Mute. Last year, he starred in the latest addition to the Ghostbusters franchise alongside the likes of Finn Wolfhard.

Rudd is probably going to be a continuing presence in the MCU since he has already started working on another upcoming Ant-Man film that is going to premiere sometime next year. Since he was voted as the “sexiest man alive” by People magazine, many fans have also wondered whether Rudd would move into other kinds of roles in the future.

However, Rudd clarified that he is not interested in the kind of roles played by actors such as Brad Pitt. According to Rudd, he does not relate to those cool characters. “[Those roles are] not coming my way, and I’m not fighting for them,” Rudd said. “Because the truth is, I don’t quite relate to them in the same way that I relate to a guy who is mildly depressed or put-upon, and trying to fight his way out of this common situation.”

The actor’s description is pretty accurate since many of his roles and comedy works rely on that central element. While talking about his own work, Rudd added: “I don’t have any sort of grand statement to make, to anybody. I don’t want people to know that much about me, really. I don’t have much of an interest in being an open book.”

During an appearance on the Howard Stern show, Paul Rudd was asked about his karaoke skills as well as his singing abilities. Rudd did not shy away from the challenge and proceeded to deliver a very competent rendition of ‘Wichita Lineman’, a work that he described as his absolute “favourite song of all time”.

Written by Jimmy Webb, the song was popularised when Glen Campbell first recorded it. Campbell’s interpretation of the song climbed as high as the third spot in the US pop chart and managed to stay in the Top 100 for 15 long weeks. One of Campbell’s most iconic music works, ‘Wichita Lineman’ is the song that moves Paul Rudd the most.

Listen to his favourite song below.