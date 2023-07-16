Paul Rudd delivers Claud’s mail in new video for ‘A Good Thing’









Ant-Man star Paul Rudd makes a guest appearance in the new video for American indie pop singer Claud’s single ‘A Good Thing’.

“Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album,” Claud said in a press statement.

Supermodels contains a song named after the actor, ‘Paul Rudd’. According to Claud, the two met while attending the same concert, where Rudd was curious about the song named after him.

“I met [Rudd] briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it,” Claud said.

“In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am,” Claud added.

“Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album,” they concluded. “I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

Check out the video for ‘A Good Thing’ down below.