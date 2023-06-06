Paul Oakenfold’s former assistant sues DJ for sexual harassment









DJ Paul Oakenfold has denied accusations of sexual harassment after he was sued by a former personal assistant.

The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, brought the accusations to attention in a new lawsuit filed at LA Superior Court on June 2nd. The 24-year-old woman who no longer works for Oakenfold is asking for $25,000 in compensation and claims the DJ sexually harassed her on multiple occasions throughout her tenure as his assistant.

In total, Doe has made five claims. All alleged instances are said to have taken place following her appointment in October 2022, where she earned $20 per hour while working for Oakenfold. According to her claims, Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of Doe on four separate occasions.

Allegedly, the first incident place on her first day as his assistant and later occurred on four other dates. According to Doe, on one day last November, Oakenfold allegedly performed the act four times in a single day and, on another day, also did the act in her vehicle.

Doe also claims when she reported the incidents to management, she was presented with a non-disclosure agreement. Initially, Doe claims she refused to sign the document but later agreed “under duress” as she was worried about losing her job at the company. She didn’t work with Oakenfold again and was ultimately let go by the company in March.

Taking to social media, Oakenfold denied the claims. He wrote: “Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with the utmost professionalism.”

Oakenfold added: “It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

See his full statement below.