Paul Oakenfold denies sexual harassment accusations









London-born DJ and record producer Paul Oakenfold has come forward and publicly denied the sexual harassment allegations that were recently levelled against him by his former assistant.

The plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, brought the accusations to attention in a new lawsuit filed at LA Superior Court on June 2nd. The 24-year-old woman who no longer works for Oakenfold is asking for $25,000 in compensation and claims the DJ sexually harassed her on multiple occasions throughout her employment as his assistant.

Now, Oakenfold has stated that he wants to clear his name of the charges and is willing to participate in any investigation into the matter.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct,” he wrote. “Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism.”

Adding: “It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

He declared that he was willing to participate in “any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice.”

He then concluded by thanking fans, explaining: “Thank you for you unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time.”

In total, his former assistant has made five claims against him. All the alleged instances are said to have taken place following her appointment in October 2022. According to her claims, Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of Doe on four separate occasions.