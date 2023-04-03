Paul Mescal pays tribute to mother’s cancer battle at the Olivier Awards









Aftersun and Normal People star Paul Mescal told the audience at this year’s edition of the Oliver Awards that he hopes his win for ‘Best Actor’ would give his mum “a little bit of life” given her health struggles.

On Sunday, April 2nd, Mescal received ‘Best Actor’ at the annual theatre awards for his performance in the West End’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ 1947 play A Streetcar Named Desire. After thanking the cast and colleagues, Mescal noted his mother’s current battle with cancer and his father, who is caring for her. “I hope you get better soon,” he said to his mum, concluding his speech.

Backstage, Mescal reportedly told The Huffington Post: “My mum and dad are at home. My mum’s unwell at the moment, so hopefully it’ll give her a little bit of a lift and dad as well who is looking after.”

“It kind of feels maybe narcissistic or egotistical to assume that that will help anything, but I hope that it does,” the actor continued. “I feel like I hear people say it all the time, but it doesn’t feel real”.

“This doesn’t feel at all real. But it’s kind of happening at such a rate that there is no time to stop and think, this is a phenomenal feeling,” he concluded. “But we’re on stage tomorrow at 7.30pm and I can’t wait. It’s the best play, it’s the best group of people to go to work with.”

Other winners at this year’s edition of the Olivers include Jodie Comer for ‘Best Actress’, Beverley Knight for ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical’, and Derek Jacobi and Arlene Phillips, who both took home the ‘Special Recognition Award’.

