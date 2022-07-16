Paul McCartney’s birth chart ensured he was destined for stardom









Whether you really believe in the concept or not, it’s always interesting to read a horoscope, even if it’s just for a bit of a chuckle. We’ll often glimpse a little nugget of cosmological information that we can really get down with. Our birth signs are also sometimes surprisingly accurate, from the persistent weighing of options of the Libra, to the brash forwardness of the Taurus and the competitive nature of the Aries.

Astrology has taken a giant leap forward in popularity in recent years, particularly in the fashion industry. The artificial intelligence astrology app Co-Star had 5.3 million users in 2019 alone and had secured over $6 million in funding.

One particularly fascinating thing to do using astrology is to find the birth date of famous musicians and artists and see how their birth chart aligns with their career and public persona. Using Astrotheme, we can find out more about our favourite stars, such as their astrological portrait and dominant planets, which reveal to us their characteristics and cosmological destinies.

We thought it would be interesting to find the birth chart of Sir Paul McCartney, who was born on Thursday, June 18th, 1942, at 2pm, making his sun sign Gemini. Geminis are typically playful, curious people who are driven by their interests and pursue them at all costs.

Sir Paul’s birth chart reads: “Assertion and goals achievement are at the centre of your concerns. You are very keen to implement your dreams and your plans. You achieve your ambitions as soon as possible, whether through an active social life, highly charged friendly relations, or an urge to take actions in order to reap – in the eyes of the world, of course – the rewards of your dynamism. It is likely that spirituality or humanitarian actions are part of your motivations, sometimes at the price of some degree of isolation.”

So, according to his birth chart, McCartney was always destined to be a star, relentlessly pursuing his dreams of making it big. He joined the Quarrymen (the proto-Beatles) with John Lennon in 1957, and they would go on to be the most famous rock band of all time. The recent Disney+ documentary Get Back (on the making of the band’s 1970 album Let It Be) revealed to us that McCartney was arguably the member of the Fab Four who took their role in the band the most seriously, always on time, constantly writing new songs, always stretching his voice as far as it would go.

McCartney is also well known for his humanitarian work, as mentioned in his birth chart. As of June 2020, he had represented 45 charities, donated millions of pounds to good causes, taken part in many benefit concerts, including Live 8, supported the eradication of poverty and provided aid for childhood diseases.

Sir Paul’s birth chart also reveals that he was perhaps destined to be a musician. It claims: “A mystic, a visionary or a poet, you daydream, like any Neptunian, and you see what few people only can see, all of this being shrouded in aesthetic mists when you are fired with enthusiasm. A boundless, infinity-loving man like you is inevitably likely to be more vulnerable and easily hurt because of your acute perception of events. In such cases, you are hit full in the face, and you may sink into gloomy daydreamings and dark melancholy. That said, this mysterious aura definitely gives you an indefinable charm in the eyes of your close friends who are often fascinated by your unique ability to feel and to see what ordinary people can never see!”

Certainly, Paul wrote some of the most moving and vulnerable Beatles songs, none more so than ‘Let it be’ and ‘Yesterday’. Sir Paul seemed to have a unique vision that none of the other members of the band possessed. John Lennon seemed wrapped up in writing songs that could inspire political change, whereas Paul could always turn inwards and find inspiration for tracks that were drawn from his emotions and his experience as a human being; they were, therefore, universal. Indeed, Paul could see what ordinary humans couldn’t, namely, themselves, and he gave us tracks that revealed our true human nature. “A mystic, a poet, a visionary” for sure.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.