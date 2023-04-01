Paul McCartney thought Michael Bublé was going to “boot” him from recording session









Paul McCartney has discussed his upcoming collaboration with Michael Bublé and said he thought the Canadian was going to “boot” him from their recording session.

Bublé’s new album, Higher, includes a cover of McCartney’s balled ‘My Valentine’, which appeared on the former Beatle’s 2012 LP, Kisses on the Bottom. Macca also agreed to produce the new version of the track and said he was surprised when Bublé didn’t ask him to leave the studio after he suggested making a tweak to the singer’s vocals.

“Michael invited me along to the session in New York suggesting I could help with producing it,” he recalled (via Variety). “So I went along and basically watched him work with a large orchestra and do the vocals. I was able to help him in small ways, suggesting that he sing certain phrases in certain ways, and to my surprise he didn’t boot me off the session!”

Meanwhile, Bublé said of the session: “It was magic. He is who you wish he would be. He saunters into the studio alone. No group. No security. And he looked like he came in on a skateboard because he kind of floats when he walks. He wanted to be just a humble servant to the music.”

Listen to the original version of ‘My Valentine’ below.