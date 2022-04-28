How the anthem Paul McCartney called “the greatest song ever written” changed music forever









Like the Colonel complimenting your chicken, or Johnny Cash complimenting your quiff, getting the nod from Paul McCartney for your music is like Henry J. Heinz saying you make a pretty good ketchup. That praise is propelled to the loftiest perch of all when Paul McCartney proclaims that you have accomplished “the greatest song ever written”.

However, there are some pieces of music so astounding that even a blackbird would have to pause its own song to say, ‘Well, isn’t that pretty’. When you manage to combine that beauty with an evolution so pioneering that the world will be left forever reeling, then every plaudit ever pronounced is like the sea lapping against the shore.

That is the case when it comes to the revolutionary opus of the 1960s, ‘God Only Knows’ by The Beach Boys. To lean on the trusted sage of ‘Macca’ once more, The Beatle once decreed: “‘God Only Knows’ is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it. It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian [Wilson]. I’ve actually performed it with him, and I’m afraid to say that during the soundcheck, I broke down. It was just too much to stand there singing this song that does my head in and to stand there singing it with Brian.”

Although that might be a very personal corroboration, the song is the sort that beckons equal awe from everyone who ever beholds it, even if Wilson doesn’t happen to stumble into your local karaoke club for a quick collaboration. But beyond the beauty, there is something in the Pet Sounds masterpiece that is still reverberating in every song you will ever hear following its release.

You see, prior to 1961 albums were recorded in mono. This linear sonic rendering left people wanting. Sure, mono could capture the sound of a symphony orchestra, but it was like a 2D painting without any perspective—all the depth was lost, and every instrument was front and centre. A Sunday Roast is still technically the same meal when you put it in a blender, but it’s better when you keep it as its constituent parts. Serving up this tasty separation was the venture of stereo sound.

While the Beach Boys weren’t the progenitors of this with ‘God Only Knows’, it was the song that made pop baroque thanks to the way they deployed it. With separate tracks composing the sound, the tones are layered in such a way that the track doesn’t really have a key. As Wilson said himself: “It’s the only song I’ve written that’s not in a definite key, and I’ve written hundreds of songs.”

This subverting of musical forms was achieved, in part, by channelling a three-track recording of the instrumental onto a single channel of an eight-track tape to allow for seven overdubs and vocal takes to be added to the mix if needed. But the brilliance is that even though the song might have all of that studio wizardry in the welter, it is subsumed in pure beauty so that the listener can skip along its strange contours with butter-cutting ease, like assailing Everest in an elevator.

This comes down to the post-modernist collision of simply sublime songwriting and the science that not only took it to new recorded heights but informed the process of creativity itself. This, ultimately, defines Brian Wilson’s artful awesomeness. As Bob Dylan declared, “Jesus that ear. He should donate it to The Smithsonian. Brian Wilson, he made all his records with four tracks, but you couldn’t make his records if you had a hundred tracks today.”

It is this scintillating seamlessness that sends the song soaring. Dissecting the magnificence of the beauteous melody seems almost beyond the point, like magnifying the Mona Lisa to check out the brush strokes (if only I had any idea why that painting is so revered). Thus, on the surface, you might well be tempted to quote Hoagy Carmichael on the matter who once said: “And then it happened, that queer sensation that this melody was bigger than me. Maybe I hadn’t written it all. The recollection of how, when and where it all happened became vague as the lingering strains hung in the rafters in the studio. I wanted to shout back at it, ‘maybe I didn’t write you, but I found you’.”

And while that is one of the most beautiful corroborations of how the creative process works, and it also ties in with the Godly inspiration behind the anthem, the process is more akin to Dr Frankenstein’s procedure. The Beach Boys found a song floating in the ether, lassoed it down with alchemical art and then deconstructed and turned it into something new that would become the guidebook on how to do it for millions of others to follow forevermore.

Of course, things may well have unravelled very much the same if ‘God Only Knows’ didn’t exist, but in the lineage of its legacy you would have to say that without the song there would be no Sgt. Peppers and it wasn’t only McCartney who called it the world’s greatest song, even Lennon said when it was released that the “world perked up”. And as Jackson Browne said with a smile, “Imagine a band influencing The Beatles!”

In short, ‘God Only Knows’ is a song that shaped the second half of the 20th century and beyond. And we can all be thankful for that because it is the sort of beautiful utopia where prettiness unrivalled revels in progress and stirs us all with the same simple loveliness as a sunny day. Wilson looks down on love like the rest of the world is a bush where all the birds live while he’s in his own private apple tree with a certain someone, and his throat carries a sweeter song in the balm of exultancy.

