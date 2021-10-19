Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Dr Dre and more confirmed as speakers for RRHOF 2021









With the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awards rapidly approaching, the organisation behind the event has lifted the lid on those tasked with dishing out the inductions.

This year’s star speakers include Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson who will induct Carole King, Paul McCartney will hand an award to the Foo Fighters, while Dr Dre will be tasked with welcoming LL Cool J and Drew Barrymore will celebrate the Go-Go’s among others.

Tina Turner will also be honoured with having Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera and others perform some of her classic songs.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio and will be broadcast on HBO and available to listen to on SiriusXM.

Aside from the list of stars in attendance, there will also be notable absentees. For instance, legendary musician and producer Todd Rundgren has revealed that he will not be attending his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month.

The star was set to join the likes of Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and posthumous awardees like Randy Rhoads, but he has expressed his indifference to the show and will instead be playing a concert in Cincinnati on October 30th instead.

