Paul McCartney and the song Frank Sinatra rejected









Since Paul McCartney’s been a child, he’s been an admirer of Frank Sinatra. One of the first songs he ever wrote as a teenager was a tribute to the legendary New Jersey singer. Years later, McCartney tried to pass it on to Sinatra, but sadly, he wasn’t interested.

The crooner was a fan of The Beatles and famously gave the band his seal of approval when he covered the George Harrison creation, ‘Something’. Interestingly, Sinatra wasn’t always sold on the group. In the book George Harrison on George Harrison, a brutally honest quote from Sinatra reads: “I thought the Beatles would die in New York. I was very surprised by the reception they got. I guess I was wrong.”

Sinatra’s cover of ‘Something’ is as close as he got to crossing paths with The Beatles. However, at one point, McCartney was asked to write a track for the vocalist, and bizarrely, he decided to gift Sinatra with the oldest song in his back catalogue.

McCartney was yet to find a home for the song despite writing it decades ago when he was 14 and in the midst of a Frank Sinatra phrase. When he first penned ‘Suicide’, McCartney believed the only songwriting blueprint to follow was the one crafted by Sinatra.

McCartney later told the McCartney Archive Collection about Sinatra’s early influence on his songwriting. “I had my Dad’s old piano at home, that I used to tinker about on when there was no-one in the house. And my feelings were, then, that if you were ever going to be a songwriter, the height of it all was Sinatra.

“That would be the greatest stuff that you could do, really a little bit before rock ‘n’ roll, so you were thinking of standards and things. So around that time I wrote ‘When I’m 64’ and this other thing. I thought it would be a bit of a Rat Pack, smoochy, with words like ‘When she tries to, run away, uh-huh…’ Boom! And stabs from the band, you know.”

The former Beatle then spoke about the time Sinatra came calling, and he decided to offer up “this other thing”, which was not to the American singer’s taste. McCartney added: “It was a real early song of mine, and I used to do it as a joke, really. I actually once got a request from Sinatra, for a song.

“And I spoke to him on the phone and told him about it, ‘Great, Paul, send it along’. ‘Thank you, Frank’. And I sent it him, and he thought I was taking the piss. ‘Is this guy kidding?’ You know, sending Sinatra a song called ‘Suicide’. He did not get it! But I did think, ‘Oh God, maybe I should have changed it a bit to send it to him’.”

Although Sinatra never recorded a take of the track, McCartney’s version of ‘Suicide’ was eventually released as part of his ongoing project, Paul McCartney Archive Collection, and the song is now available for public consumption.