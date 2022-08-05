Paul McCartney releases ‘McCartney I/II/III' Box Set









Beatles legend Paul McCartney has released a new box set comprised of his three eponymous solo albums, 1970’s McCartney, 1980’s McCartney II and 2020’s McCartney III. It’s the first time that the albums, which were written, produced and performed entirely by McCartney himself, have been released in one package.

The box set is available to purchase in three varying formats – the Limited Edition Colour Vinyl, Black Vinyl and good old-fashioned CD. Each format comes with three photo prints with information from McCartney about each individual album.

Each of the albums are representative of McCartney’s uncompromising approach to dedication and creativity. The first album in the box set was McCartney’s first solo record after leaving the world’s biggest ever band. It features some of his best solo efforts in the form of ‘Every Night’ and ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’. The record’s DIY approach was very different to what Macca had been used to in the Fab Four and laid the groundwork for the ‘lo-fi’ production movement that was to come later in the 1970s.

McCartney would start the next decade with another ground-breaking solo effort that signalled the dissolution of another of his bands, Wings. McCartney II was more of an avant-garde release than its predecessors and reached number one in the UK albums chart. The album feature Macca classics such as ‘Coming Up’, ‘Waterfalls’ and ‘Temporary Secretary’.

McCartney rounded off the trilogy just a few years back with McCartney III. Amazingly, even after all this time, the album topped the UK albums chart with its back to basics approach to songwriting and some of McCartney’s most intimate and revealing work to date. The album features a new live Macca favourite ‘Women and Wives’ and the patiently composed ‘Find My Way’.