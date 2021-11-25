Paul McCartney, Radiohead Johnny Marr, Bruce Springsteen and more to auction off guitars for charity









In an effort to help musicians impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Radiohead, Paul McCartney, U2, Green Day, Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and many more are auctioning their guitars for charity.

Organised by U2 guitarist The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin, the proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to Music Rising, a charity they formed in 2005 to help musicians in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Now, they’re turning their attention to a global health crisis that has left many performing musicians without a source of income. The auction, ‘Guitars Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising’, is set to take place on December 11th at Van Eaton Galleries in Los Angeles. But if you’re not in the area, don’t worry, bids can also be made online.

The collection comprises guitars and other instruments played by the likes of Elton John, Pearl Jam, Joe Walsh, Rush, Ron Wood, Tom Morello, Joan Jett, Bruce Springsteen, Lou Reed, Kings Of Leon, Johnny Marr, and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler. One of the most coveted items comes from U2’s private collection in the form of a 2005 Limited Edition Gibson Les Paul Music Rising guitar; the very same that the Edge played during ‘One’ on the Joshua Tree tours of 2017 and 2019. The Edge will also be auctioning off the Custom Fender Stratocaster that he used to play live for ‘Bad’ and ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’.

Also up for grabs is the Yamaha BB-1200 Electric Bass Guitar that Paul McCartney played on Wings tours in the late ’70, the Fender Telecaster Noel Gallagher played on his tours with the High Flying Birds, an autographed Yamaha Motif-8 Keyboard that Elton John used for almost a decade, and three guitars once owned by the late Lou Reed. Signed guitars from the likes of Ron Wood, Green Day, Bruce Springsteen, Kings of Leon, Joan Jett, Johnny Marr, Tom Morello, and Win Butler will also be up for sale.

In a statement, The Edge said: “Unfortunately there are many musicians and crew members who continue to struggle since the pandemic. If this multigenerational chain is broken, we lose more than just a few concerts we lose an entire culture that stretches back centuries.”

“Some of the world’s greatest musicians and friends of Music Rising have generously donated their personal instruments to raise money for Music Rising,” he continued. “We hope you have a chance to bid on one or more of the beautiful instruments in the auction. The monies raised goes to musicians and crew. Your support continues to be invaluable to Music Rising.”

Check out the auction, here.