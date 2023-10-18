Paul McCartney plays ‘She’s a Woman’ for first time since 2004









At the kickoff date to his 2023 ‘Got Back’ tour on October 18th, Paul McCartney trotted out his first performance of The Beatles’ ‘She’s a Woman’ in nearly 20 years.

The last time McCartney performed ‘She’s a Woman’ was at the Glastonbury Festival on June 26th, 2004. According to setlist.fm, McCartney has only performed the song 22 times in his solo career dating back to 1991.

‘She’s a Woman’ was a regular part of The Beatles’ live set lists between 1965 and 1966. It was the second song that the band played at their final professional concert on August 29th, 1966 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California.

The first date on McCartney’s 2023 leg of the ‘Got Back’ tour took place in Adelaide, Australia. McCartney largely stuck to a similar setlist that he used on previous legs of the tour, which included a mix of solo songs along with Beatles classic and Wings cuts.

For his encore, McCartney performed his virtual duet of ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ with archival footage of John Lennon. McCartney also paid tribute to Lennon on the song ‘Here Today’ and dedicated a performance of The Beatles’ ‘Something’ to George Harrison.

The 81-year-old singer performed for nearly three hours, playing classic songs like ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’, ‘Blackbird’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Hey Jude’, and an ending medley of ‘Golden Slumbers’, ‘Carry That Weight’, and ‘The End’ as his finale.

Watch McCartney perform ‘She’s a Woman’ down below.

See more Paul McCartney She's A Woman at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 18, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia Video Tanya Stanton #TheBeatles #paulmccartney #paulmccartneygotback #paulmccartneybrasil pic.twitter.com/ePGSgD7mU7 — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) October 18, 2023