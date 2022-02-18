Paul McCartney announces North American 'Got Back' tour









Paul McCartney will be returning to the road this summer to perform a series of North American concerts as a part of the new ‘Got Back’ tour.

Nearly three years after the Covid pandemic forced McCartney to cancel the final leg of his ‘Freshen Up’ tour, the former Beatle will play 14 shows from April to June in the United States.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” McCartney said in a statement announcing the tour. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

The trek will start in Spokane, Washington and includes a two-night stand at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on May 2nd and 3rd. The tour will then hit arenas in California, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, New York, Massachusetts and Maryland before finishing out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The tour is likely to feature the same musicians who have been accompanying McCartney for the past two decades: guitarist Rusty Anderson, guitarist/bassist Brian Ray, keyboardist Paul ‘Wix’ Wickens, and drummer Abe Laboriel, Jr.

McCartney’s concert in Baltimore, Maryland will represent the musician’s first show in the city since 1964, when he played the Baltimore Civic Center with The Beatles. Concerts weren’t held at Camden Yards, home of the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, until Billy Joel performed there in 2019. McCartney will play at the baseball park in June.

See the full list of concert dates down below. The ‘Got Back’ tour is set to open in Spokane, Washington on April 28th.

Paul McCartney ‘Got Back’ tour dates:

April 28th, Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

May 2nd, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

May 3rd, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

May 6th, Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

May 13th, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

May 17th, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

May 21st, Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

May 25th, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

May 28th, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

May 31st, Thompson Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

June 4th, Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

June 7th, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

June 12th, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

June 16th, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

