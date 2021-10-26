Paul McCartney will no longer be signing autographs









Joining his one-time Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney has announced that he will no longer be signing autographs. Like Ringo, who broke similar news in a legendary video published over a decade ago, McCartney – now 79 – will no longer be giving his autograph to fans.

McCartney has made it clear that the whole notion of writing his name on a piece of paper has started to feel a little ridiculous, arguing that it’s a sorry excuse for human interaction. “It always struck me as a bit strange,” he said. “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt, please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

McCartney continued to bemoan the public’s desire for photographs. “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories,” he added.

Meanwhile, McCartney has been on a quest to put the record straight about the much-maligned Beatles break-up, which it was always assumed he instigated. McCartney has argued that it was, in fact, John Lennon who suggested the split. The breakup – which saw The Beatles part ways over 50 years ago – is one of the most written-about events in music history.

For decades it was almost universally agreed that Paul was the key catalyst behind the split after an interview in 1970 in which he answered a question from a journalist which implied The Beatles no longer existed. However, in an upcoming episode of the BBC Radio 4 interview series This Cultural Life, he argues that this was not the case after all.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” he tells interviewer John Wilson. “This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.” Also on the BBC, McCartney has shared the stories behind some of his biggest hits in the series Paul McCartney: Inside the Songs.