Paul McCartney says money was The Beatles’ main motivation









The Beatles may very well have been a peace and love paradigm of the 1960s, but as Paul McCartney has revealed, money was still very much in the mix.

In a recent interview with B&N CEO James Daunt for Ultimate Guitar, McCartney. Was asked about the rumour that The Beatles would often quip, ‘I’m going to write myself a new swimming pool’ and while those exact words might not have been used, commerce was certainly at the forefront of their thinking.

"It was only later that we discovered that what we were doing was art, and there were things like muses," McCartney humorously recalled.

Coming from a working-class background, this early motivating factor is hardly that surprising. As ‘Macca’ added: “When we first got out of Liverpool, it was money… we were kids without jobs, suddenly there was a job, and so we wanted to get paid, and the more money, the better.”

Continuing: “And it’s true, me and John [Lennon] did use to laugh, it was kind of a joke, a half-joke. And we once started to get a hit and knew what kind of money a hit could bring in. We said, ‘Well, let’s write a swimming pool! You need a new extension, let’s write it. Come on, sit down.’ And so, yeah, it came out of what we did.”

He did, however, conclude that as they got older, wiser and notably richer money was contextualised as a product of the art that they were creating. He concluded: “And then, I think he then started to think, ‘Oh, is it more-noble if we don’t write for money and we just write for art or love?’ But that comes in anyway… So I think the two can coexist. And yeah, I’m happy to enjoy both.”