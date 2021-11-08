Paul McCartney laments not telling John Lennon he loved him









Paul McCartney has spoken out about his regrets surrounding his bandmate John Lennon and how he never told him that he loved him.

“It’s true. You say that I loved him, but as 16-year-old and 17-year-old Liverpool kids, you couldn’t say that – it just wasn’t done,” McCartney said at an event launching his new book The Lyrics at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Adding: “So I never did. I never really said, ‘You know, I love you man’. I never really got round to it. So now, it is great to just realise how much I love this man.”

He later added: “It was always great to work with John, from the very first thing where he said, ‘Yeah, I write songs too’. We just developed a way of working with each other and trusting each other that grew and grew.”

“We both grew up together. [Life] was like walking up a staircase, and we both went side by side up that staircase. It was very exciting. Now that The Beatles’ recording career has finished, I’m like a fan,” he added.

Before concluding: “I just remember how great it was to work with him and how great he was. You’re not messing around here, you’re not just singing with Joe Bloggs – you’re singing with John Lennon.”

The new release, titled The Lyrics is a career-spanning look at McCartney’s insightful lyricism and how it helped not only define his own life and career but affected pop music and pop culture throughout the world.

Released on November 2nd, the book will contain the rundown on 154 compositions from his teenage years, through The Beatles, Wings and on to his solo work.

As well as the lyrics, the book will come equipped with previously unseen drafts of songs, personal letters and rare pictures from McCartney’s archive. “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right,” said McCartney.