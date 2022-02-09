Paul McCartney 'Hey Jude' handwritten notes sold as NFT









Paul McCartney has joined the NFT game. A new non-fungible token featuring McCartney’s handwritten notes for ‘Hey Jude’ has fetched over $76,000 (£56,136) at auction.

The news comes as last month, Julian Lennon, the eldest son of John, launched a unique range of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) containing pieces of Lennon and Beatles memorabilia, which had sat in his personal collection for years.

Now, on Monday, February 7th, fans were given a new opportunity to own a piece of Beatles history through an online auction at Julien’s Auctions.

Per a report in Rolling Stone, the six available NFTs sold for a combined sum of $158,720 (£117,236), with the personal ‘Hey Jude’ notes being the biggest-seller. The ‘Hey Jude’ NFT surprised everyone and earned more than it was slated to. Elsewhere, an NFT of Lennon’s Help! cape brought in $12,800 (£9,455) while an NFT of a 1959 Gibson that John gifted to Julian sold for $22,400 (£16,518).

“I’ve been collecting these personal items for about 30 years, and I was getting a bit fed up with them being locked away in a vault, where I’ve had to keep them because I didn’t want them to get damaged,” Lennon told Variety. “We did a few exhibitions in Europe with the items, and my intention was to take the collection and tour it, and I still hope to at some point in time, but obviously, the last few years have not been helpful.”

He explained: “I actually felt very bad about keeping all that stuff locked away, and I just felt that this was a unique way to continue dad’s legacy and to show people the collections I have, and with the videos and narration, to give people a little more than they would normally get and hear some stories that they haven’t heard before in a new art form and a different medium.”

Listen to ‘Hey Jude’ below.