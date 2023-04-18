Paul McCartney lands first hit on Billboard’s Dance Charts









Former Beatle Paul McCartney has landed his first Billboard Dance hit this week with a new song titled ‘Say Say Say’. In his six-decade-long career, the music icon has never appeared on either the Hot Dance or Electronic charts.

The song in question is an updated version of a track McCartney released with Michael Jackson in 1983. The 2023 version of ‘Say Say Say’ credits McCartney, Jackson and producer Kyogo, who crafted the original backing arrangement. This new remix transforms the ’80s single into a fast-paced dance number.

‘Say Say Say’ recently opened at number 16 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The list, which ranks the most popular tracks in the US falling under those two categories, takes into account streams, radio plays and physical sales. The new version of ‘Say Say Say’ also appears on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, which focuses purely on purchases of songs in these two genres. McCartney’s song debuted at number 12.

While McCartney is new to both rankings, he has in fact made it onto Billboard’s other two dance-focused charts in the past. The original version of ‘Say Say Say ranked on the Dance Club Songs chart back in the 1980s. He also landed a hit on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with 2015’s ‘FourFiveSeconds’. Listen to ‘Say Say Say’ below.