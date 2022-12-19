Paul McCartney was the first choice to sing 'Live and Let Die'









It has been revealed that the ex-Beatles icon Paul McCartney was always the choice to sing the theme tune to the 1973 James Bond movie Live and Let Die, according to a newly released document.

Performed with his former band, Wings, Live and Let Die is one of the most iconic Bond themes of all time, matched only by Shirley Bassey’s Goldfinger, Adele’s Skyfall, and Carly Simon’s ‘Nobody Does it Better’ from The Spy Who Loved Me. Following the release of the track in 1973, McCartney and the English record producer George Martin spoke about how the Bond studio originally wanted a female singer on the track.

However, authors Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair have proved this long-held truth to be false, discovering unpublished contracts in the archives of a university in the United States which show that McCartney was the choice for the theme tune from the very start.

Speaking to The Guardian, Kozinn stated, “This has been a longstanding story in the music world – the producers of Live and Let Die wanted to replace McCartney with a female singer. Martin told the story many times. Paul’s picked it up many times…Actually, the internal communications revealed that it was always in the contract that there would be two versions of the song”.

Continuing, Sinclair says that the new information “undermines the story and shows it in a very different light,” adding that the original tale: “became part of that collection of stories that George and Paul would tell over the years, and nobody ever corrected it”.

Revisit the outstanding title sequence for Live and Let Die below.