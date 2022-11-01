World Vegan Day: Enjoy Paul McCartney’s favourite recipe









When it comes to pop culture, the influence of an artist often extends beyond the art itself. This is patently apparent when it comes to Paul McCartney and The Beatles. The music not only wove its way into our everyday lives, but everything from the hairstyles to the lifestyles followed suit. Thus, when Paul McCartney followed in Linda’s footsteps and became a vegetarian in 1975, many people followed suit.

Since then, the diet and lifestyle has continued to grow. Now, there is more reason than ever to convert to a vegan diet. With climate change posing an existential threat, the environmental benefits of veganism are very noteworthy. It is estimated that food-related emissions would drop 70% by 2050 if we all converted to the lifestyle, never mind the health benefits to boot.

Therefore, it is perhaps no surprise that more people than ever are, indeed, converting to veganism. As of 2020, there were roughly 600,000 vegans in the UK, this stat is indicative of a whopping 400% rise in the last 12 years. With a further 350,000 people taking part in campaigns like Veganuary, the plant-based populous is only set to rise even further.

This World Vegan Day, more people than ever are set to take part. Thus, we thought that there was no better time than to look at the cookbook of two folks who helped to make veganism mainstream. To celebrate the day of dietary benevolence, we looked at the recipe that former Gordon Ramsey trainee, Scott Findlay, would cook up for ‘Macca’ when he was craving his favourite plant-based food.

These delicious Ballsy Burgers are an ideal feast for World Vegan Day. You can check out the recipe and everything you’ll need to make them below (as per 7news Australia).

The Ballsy Burger:

Components:

4 Garlic Breas Burger Buns

Pesto Aioli 120g

Dressed Rocket & Parmesan Salad 120g

Red Onion 12 Rings

Sliced Tomato 12 Slices

Plant-based Parmesan 20g

Napoli Sauce 200g

Meatball Ingredients:

Plant-based Mince 200g

Crushed Garlic 10g

Oregano 0.5 Tsp

Hemp Seeds 30g

Flaxseeds 30g

Pumpkin Seeds 30g

Dried Mixed Herbs 0.5 Tsp

Olive Oil 40ml

Tomato Paste 30g

Brown Onion 50g

Carrot 30g

Celery 30g

Mushrooms 100g

Meatballs Method:

Heat a pan to a medium heat and add light olive oil, onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms and crushed garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Colour until golden brown (about 3-4 minutes). Add tomato paste, dried mixed herbs, hemp seeds, flaxseeds and chopped pumpkin seeds and mix through well for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool and then place mix into a large mixing bowl with oregano and your (raw) plant-based mince of choice. Mix well and then roll mixture into 40g portioned balls. Bring a non-stick pan to medium to high heat, add light olive oil and colour meatballs until golden on all sides and cooked through. Top meatballs with Napoli Sauce and sprinkle with Plant-based parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Eggplant Parmigiana Method:

Slice eggplant and fry in olive oil, salt and pepper until golden brown on a medium heat. Place into a deep oven dish, layering each slice of eggplant with Napoli sauce & plant-based mozzarella & parmesan. Bake for 15 minutes until the cheese has melted. Top with a half teaspoon of your pesto and set aside.

Constructing the Ballsy Burger Method:

Add 3 slices of Eggplant parmigiana to the base of the crispy golden toasted garlic burger bun. Add 4 Meatballs mixed with Napoli Sauce & plant-based Parmesan on top. Add dressed Rocket & Parmesan salad. Add 3 swirls of pesto aioli to the inside of the lid of the garlic bun. Add 3 slices of red onion rings. Add 3 slices of tomato on top of the red onion rings. Place the lid of the bun on top. Enjoy

