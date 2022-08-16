Paul McCartney's favourite guitarist of all time









Paul McCartney is a bassist rather than a traditional guitarist, and although it’s not the instrument he specialises in, he still has a discernable love of the instrument. Long before he ever dreamed of holding a four-string guitar, he had ambitions to replicate his icon Eddie Cochran and strum with the best of them. That dream never came to the realisation, but he never stopped admiring those who could wield an axe. Picking his favourite player of all time is a straightforward question for McCartney, and the only applicable answer is Jimi Hendrix.

The two were in a similar friendship circle and grew tight around the summer of 1967 when McCartney witnessed Hendrix perform a magic track at London’s Saville Theatre. The concert was only days after the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, but that fact didn’t stop the guitarist from covering the titular track after learning Macca and George Harrison were in attendance.

If this was a ploy by Hendrix to win the affection of The Beatles, then it certainly worked because after that moment, they thought he walked on water. In McCartney’s eyes, there’s never been a guitarist who has got close to Hendrix, and the concert remains a precious memory for him.

“Brian Epstein used to rent it when it was usually dark on the Sunday,” McCartney once told Stephen Colbert. “Jimi opened, the curtains flew back and he came walking forward, playing ‘Sgt. Pepper’, and it had only been released on the Thursday so that was like the ultimate compliment.”

Macca continued: “It’s still obviously a shining memory for me because I admired him so much anyway; he was so accomplished. To think that that album had meant so much to him as to actually do it by the Sunday night, three days after the release.

“He must have been so into it because normally it might take a day for rehearsal, and then you might wonder whether you’d put it in, but he just opened with it. It’s a pretty major compliment in anyone’s book. I put that down as one of the great honours of my career. I mean, I’m sure he wouldn’t have thought of it as an honour, I’m sure he thought it was the other way round, but to me, that was like a great boost.”

Hendrix is somebody he has talked about at length on many occasions. During a live Q&A with an audience, McCartney was probed about his favourite guitarist, which allowed him to bring up the late axeman and tell the story of seeing him live for the first time at the London club, Bag of Nails.

McCartney admitted that he usually wasn’t bothered about the artists who performed there, but Hendrix’s amps persuaded him to watch him play, and it was a decision he didn’t regret. Although the crowd was sparse, Hendrix returned two days later to a packed audience after word spread around London of his magnificence, and it was clear to Macca that Jimi was on the cusp of conquering the capital.