Paul McCartney confirms Glastonbury appearance with a cryptic message









Paul McCartney, the former Beatle and Wings frontman, has effectively confirmed his place at Glastonbury 2022 with a cryptic message. The singer-songwriter left a coded message on his social media, seemingly confirming the rumours that he will play in 2022.

McCartney used wordle to convey his intentions to perform the upcoming gig, posting it to social media. The wordle roughly translates as “121 days till Glastonbury 25/06”, and came with a six-letter word: Glasto.

Reports in the British press this week has indicated that McCartney will headline at Glastonbury, and this will prove to be McCartney’s first performance in Britain in two years. The Beatle will be touring America this summer and is rumoured to tour his native country with a catalogue of 30 years of material. Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and Little Simz already have all been confirmed for the line-up.”

“We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure,” founder Michael Eavis openly declared. “People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event.”

This isn’t the first time he’s used coded messaging to promote work, as was seen with McCartney III when his website arrived with the encrypted teaser ‘303’ instead of the usual ‘404’. The bassist reportedly bought the domain to put the three digits onscreen. And even in the years before technology, he was renowned for using imagery and symbolism to articulate his views.

The photo of two bugs flocculating on Ram made people think this was his way of saying “screw Beatles”, and the portrait of Thrillington, with its emblems of moose gear and animal imagery, revealed itself to fans of his work, who could see through the pseudonym.

The Beatle also used his songs to convey his hidden thoughts, leading some to speculate that ‘3 Legs’ and ‘Too Many People’ are McCartney’s fiery way of demystifying The Beatles’ bubble. ‘Lavatory Lil”, which was heard on the McCartney III album, was perceived in some quarters to be a critique of Heather Mills, his second wife. And then there’s ‘Frozen Jap, which featured on McCartney II, released the same year he was arrested by the Japanese authorities. His former bandmate John Lennon described him as a masterful “PR”.

See McCartney’s Glastonbury hint, below.

Wordle 121 25/6



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 24, 2022