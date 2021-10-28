Paul McCartney’s new book ‘The Lyrics’ shortlisted Book Of The Year Award









Recently, Paul McCartney gave us an insight into his forthcoming book in a chat with Bob Mortimer. Now, his lyrics collection has found itself shortlisted for the Waterstones Book Of The Year Award before it has even been released.

The new release, titled The Lyrics is a career-spanning look at McCartney’s insightful lyricism and how it helped not only define his own life and career but affected pop music and pop culture throughout the world.

Released on November 2nd, the book will contain the rundown on 154 compositions from his teenage years, through The Beatles, Wings and on to his solo work.

As well as the lyrics, the book will come equipped with previously unseen drafts of songs, personal letters and rare pictures from McCartney’s archive. “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right,” said McCartney.

He added: “The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

Concluding: “I hope that what I’ve written will show people something about my songs and my life which they haven’t seen before. I’ve tried to say something about how the music happens and what it means to me and I hope what it may mean to others too.”

Paul Muldoon, the Pulitzer Prize winner who compiled the book said: “Based on conversations I had with Paul McCartney over a five year period, these commentaries are as close to an autobiography as we may ever come. His insights into his own artistic process confirm a notion at which we had but guessed – that Paul McCartney is a major literary figure who draws upon, and extends, the long tradition of poetry in English.”

The collection is among 13 nominated names for the title, including efforts from Kazuo Ishiguro and Janice Hallett, with the aforementioned Bob Mortimer’s touching and comedic memoir proving a sad absentee. The winner of the prize will be announced on December 21st.