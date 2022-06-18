Paul McCartney announces trilogy box set









It seems that the big news surrounding Paul McCartney doesn’t stop at his birthday. In fact, far from it, as it’s been announced that for the first time ever, all three of his solo albums will be released as a limited edition box set. The announcement landed on the legendary Beatles singer’s 80th birthday.

His three solo albums, McCartney I, McCartney II, and McCartney III will be released as a combined box set on August 5th, 2022. Simply titled McCartney I II III, the box set will be available in three main formats, limited edition colour vinyl, the black vinyl edition, and the CD version.

In addition to the box set itself, each of the physical box sets will come complete with three special photo prints with notes from McCartney about each album.

McCartney has had a busy year to say the least—although this doesn’t seem to be an uncommon occurance for the musician—from turning 80 to playing Glastonbury as a headliner alongside Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish. When asked about his set, he even said, “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve.”

He also recently was joined onstage by Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen at his New Jersey show at The Met Life Stadium to tie up his North American tour, complete with a performance of ‘Happy Birthday’ to celebrate the former Beatle’s 80th.

Even at 80 years old, it seems that McCartney simply likes to keep busy however he can, including putting out the now-anticipated box set of his three solo albums. If you want to get your hands on a limited eddition copy, you can keep an eye out for their official release on August 5th of this year.