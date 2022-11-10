Paul McCartney announces 'The 7" Singles' box set









Paul McCartney has announced a brand new limited-edition box set entitled The 7″ Singles Box. The collection of vinyl singles will feature 80 individual seven-inch records and 163 songs from across McCartney’s 50-year solo career.

“I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too,” McCartney writes about the new box set. “They do for me, and there will be more to come…”

Nearly all of McCartney’s most famous singles, including number one songs like ‘My Love’, ‘Silly Love Songs’ and ‘Band on the Run’, along with some of his most beloved hits like ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Coming Up’, ‘Ebony and Ivory’, ‘Say Say Say’, ‘No More Lonely Nights’, and ‘Wonderful Christmastime’, will be featured in the box set.

The collection features each single packaged in a period-accurate replica of the original single’s artwork. 65 of the 80 singles have been previously released, while the remaining 15 comprise of songs that never were released in other formats, including singles previously released on 12”, picture discs, CD singles/promos, digital downloads, and music videos; two previously unheard demos; one previously unheard 7” single edit; and one EP.

The entire collection is literally a box set: the final product will be shipped in a custom trunk that is a “two-piece, four-walled, FSC approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.” The box set also comes complete with a booklet chronicling all 80 records in the box.

The box set is being limited to 3,000 copies, with prices starting at £526.16 (or $611 for the Americans). The 7″ Singles Box will ship on December 2nd.