Paul Haggis' sexual assault case is dismissed by Italian court









Academy Award-winning writer/director Paul Haggis has faced multiple sexual assault allegations over the years. While Haggis has maintained that these allegations are attempts to extort money from a high-ranking figure in the film industry, many women have come forward to testify against Haggis’ history of sexual misconduct.

In June, Haggis was arrested in Ostuni, Italy, on suspicion of sexual assault after an incident earlier that month. According to the reports that surfaced back then, the survivor was forced to seek medical attention after being subjected to traumatic non-consensual sexual activities by Haggis, who denied the claims.

Recently, a judge in southern Italy dismissed the sexual assault case while stating that there are no legal grounds for an investigation. It is a victory for Haggis.

The director’s lawyer Michele Laforgia said: “After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Haggis’ house arrest reinstated.”

According to Laforgia, the legal proceedings ensured the establishment of “irrefutable and objective evidence that the woman told multiple lies to investigators and the court, with facts and witnesses completely contradicting her story.”

