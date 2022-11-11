Paul Haggis is found liable on all counts in rape trial









Paul Haggis has been involved in a high-profile civil trial after Haleigh Breest accused the Oscar-winning filmmaker of sexual assault and rape. The three-week trial has finally come to an end, with a New York jury finding Haggis liable on all counts.

Breest sued Haggis in 2017, alleging that the filmmaker forced himself on her and raped her in 2013. Although Haggis had initially denied engaging in penetrative intercourse with Breest, the filmmaker later claimed that he had no memory of the incident.

When asked about the possibility of penetrative sex, Haggis said: “It certainly could have. My best memory is that I fell asleep after having oral sex, but that’s because I cannot swear to what occurred after that. I don’t know if it occurred or not. I have no memory.”

After deliberation, the jury awarded $7.5 million in damages to Breest and also recommended punitive damages. Haggis’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said: “This trial is not about justice for her. This is a blatant cash grab. This lawsuit has utterly destroyed [Haggis’ career], but to Haleigh, this case is about money. It’s a payday.”

Following the decision, Breest released a statement (as reported by Variety): “I am grateful that I had the opportunity to seek justice and accountability in court — and that the jury chose to follow the facts — and believed me. The greatest source of comfort through this five-year legal journey has been the support I felt from the women who bravely shared their own stories and let me know I wasn’t alone.”

