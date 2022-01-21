Patti Smith, Keanu Reeves and more to play online Tibet House Benefit









Patti Smith, Keanu Reeves, Laurie Anderson, Philip Glass and more are set to play a virtual concert for the 35th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert to raise funds for the charity.

According to the official website: “Since 1989, Tibet House US has held an Annual Benefit Concert and Dinner Party celebrating the Tibetan New Year. Traditionally celebrated with two weeks of festivities in Lhasa (which began in 1409).“

Continuing: “Held at legendary Carnegie Hall since 1993, Philip Glass, the benefit’s esteemed Artistic Director and Vice President of Tibet House, creates an exceptional show every year, highlighted by unique collaborations between the artists. The consistently sold-out concert features up and coming musicians and world artists, together with some of the music industry’s biggest legends.”

Proceeds from the esteemed concert go towards Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987.

This year’s concert will be held online with Iggy Pop and Bernard Sumner providing greetings for the show before handing the stage over to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, Punch Brothers and a slew of other artists.

As of yet, it is not known the capacity in which Keanu Reeves will participate, but that’s all part of the appeal. Will The Matrix star be pulling out his old acoustic for the show?

You can find out more information on the event and purchase tickets by clicking here.