Patrick Wolf discusses 2015 hit-and-run incident: “It was the universe saying slow down.”









English singer-songwriter Patrick Wolf has discussed his death-defying hit-and-run incident which occurred in Italy in 2015. Wolf revealed that he had visited the Mediterranean country to stay in the composer Puccini’s villa the same month his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Following the shocking incident, Wolf was unable to walk for a period while he recovered from his injuries. “Apparently, I got up, covered in blood, and said, ‘Let’s go to the beach!'” Wolf told The Guardian in a new interview. “It was the universe saying, ‘Slow down, your mother is ill, you’re fucked.’ Everything was chasing me.”

The singer-songwriter, 39, will release a new EP, The Night Safari, on April 14th. The release will mark his first new set of tracks in ten years and features the singles ‘Enter The Day’, released in November, and January’s ‘Nowhere Game’.

Elsewhere in his conversation with The Guardian, Wolf revealed that the idea of returning to his music career had, at one point, seemed impossible. “For a long time, all I wanted was silence,” he explained. “If a friend mentioned Patrick Wolf, I would shiver; I felt so detached from the whole project. I was just not there because I’d been drunk for so long.”

Wolf explained that he had processed the mental stressors of youth during his silent period. “A lot of hunger for fame comes from unresolved trauma,” he continued. “Now I’ve healed that, I can’t think of anything worse. I have no time for existential yearning – that’s part of being young, the disquiet at where you are and the longing to be somewhere else.” Adding after a pause: “Now I know exactly what I don’t want to be or do.”