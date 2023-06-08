Actor and comedian Pat Cooper passes away at 93









After decades of entertaining audiences young and old, comedian Pat Cooper has passed away at the age of 93. Cooper had been known for his signature standup comedy act as well as playing key roles in films such as Analyse This.

Cooper originally got his start working in the nightclub circuit, which peaked with him working as one of the opening acts for Frank Sinatra. Though he kept working with ‘Old Blue Eyes’ for years, he walked out on the famous singer after refusing to take out a piece of his set that included taking shots at St Anthony.

During the 1990s, Cooper also became known for his brief appearances in various cornerstone movies and TV shows from the decade, such as his appearance as himself in an episode of Seinfeld. He also became a regular on Howard Stern’s radio show, bringing his signature schtick to play off of ‘The King of All Media’.

Cooper was often known for his angry take on comedy, which resonated with fans around the world, identifying with the little thing that frustrated him. This led to him being heralded as one of the greatest standups of all time in 2004.

One such occasion was explained in his memoir in 2011, where he complained about Johnny Carson accidentally urinating on him in a nightclub, after which he refused to do The Tonight Show ever again. Along with working alongside Robert De Niro in Analyse This, Cooper was originally slated to appear in the Martin Scorsese film Casino before dropping out after realising that he only had three lines.

Cooper is survived by his three children and wife, as well as his five grandchildren. Any donations in tribute are encouraged to be made in his name to Shriners Hospital for Children or Neon Museum Las Vegas.

When talking about his influence as a comedian, Cooper remembered being happy with his place in the comedic world, saying, “I am not a Rodney Dangerfield. I am not a Bob Hope. I am a consistent performer. I’m packing rooms. But I’m happier than Rodney will ever be.”