Parquet Courts share new single 'Black Widow Spider'

New York indie rockers Parquet Courts have shared the latest taste of their upcoming LP Sympathy for Life with the new single ‘Black Widow Spider’ as the clamour new music grows.

More directly indebted to punk and indie rock, A. Savage affects a certain post-punk vocal style that plays well into the electronic drums and laser beam sound effects sprinkled throughout the track. It’s a powerful indicator for the upcoming material.

Through the album’s first two singles, ‘Black Widow Spider’ seems ever-so-slightly more rock-heavy than the more explicitly dance-punk sound of ‘Wide Awake!’ but there’s a good reason.

“I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat,” co-frontman Andrew Savage explained in a press release. “He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

The band also have an ungodly number of shows planned for the end of this year and all throughout 2022. They won’t be making their way to Europe until next May, but they’ll be hitting a number of prominent cities in the UK and Europe once they do get over.

Check out the video for ‘Black Widow Spider’, plus the dates for the band’s upcoming tour, down below. Sympathy for Life is set for an October 22 release.

Parquet Courts 2021/22 Tour Dates:

09-24 Marfa, TX – Trans-Pecos Festival

09-26 Accord, NY – Woodsist Festival

10-02 Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival

10-28 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^

10-29 Richmond, VA – The National ^

10-30 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar ^

10-31 Lancaster, PA – Tellus360 ^

11-03 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground !

11-04 Portland, ME – State Theatre !

11-05 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts !

11-06 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony !

11-15 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

11-17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11-19 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11-21 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Music Festival

11-27 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

11-28 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre *

03-02 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

03-03 Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

03-04 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *

03-05 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

03-07 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall *

03-08 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room *

03-10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

03-11 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

03-12 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *

03-13 Detroit, MI – MOCAD *

03-15 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

03-17 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03-18 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre *

03-31 Boston, MA – Royale #

04-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel $

04-02 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel #

04-04 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club #

04-05 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore %

04-22 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

04-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Imperial

04-25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04-27 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

04-28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

04-29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

04-30 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

05-21 Paris, France – La Trianon

05-22 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

05-24 Cologne, Germany – Stollwerck

05-25 Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen Neukölln

05-27 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

05-28 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

05-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

05-31 Lille, France – Le Grand Mix

06-01 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne

06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-08 Brighton, England – Chalk

06-09 London, England – Brixton O2 Academy

06-11 Dublin, Ireland – Helix

06-12 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

06-13 Leeds, England – Stylus

06-15 Glasgow, Scotland – The Barrowland Ballroom

06-16 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

& with Portugal. The Man

^ with P.E.

! with Public Practice

* with Mdou Moctar

# with Hailu Mergia

% with Sun Ra Arkestra

$ with Yu Su

