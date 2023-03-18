Parliament-Funkadelic singer Fuzzy Haskins dead at 81









Former Parliament-Funkadelic singer Fuzzy Haskins has died at the age of 81.

Confirming the news in a statement on social media, bassist Bootsy Collins wrote a tribute to the former singer, tweeting: “Prayer’s going out to Clarence ‘Fuzzys’ Haskins family & friends. We lost his frequency today, 3-17-23. He was an original Parliament/Funkadelic inducted in the RHOF. We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thx u for ur guidance in my pup year’s. Bootsy baby!”.

Haskins first rose to prominence in George Clinton’s first band, The Parliaments, leading the group during their first incarnations as Parliament and when they transitioned to Funkadelic. Haskins has a writing credit on Parliament songs such as ‘I Wanna Know If It’s Good To You’ and ‘I Get a Thing’.

While playing with the funk-rock outfit, Haskins also released solo material like A Whole Nother Thang, made with former members of Funkadelic. During the ’80s, Haskins also launched a separate lineup of Funkadelic without Clinton.

Since then, Haskins had been retired from music, becoming a preacher and only making gospel music on occasion. Haskins had been awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, along with the original lineup of the band.

