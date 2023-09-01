Paris Paloma shares anthemic new single ‘as good a reason’









Folk singer-songwriter Paris Paloma has shared a new single and video for the dazzling feminist anthem ‘as good a reason’.

The single is the rousing follow-up to Paloma’s previous breakthrough track ‘labour’, which rocketed onto the Official UK Charts last spring. It reached over 1.5 million streams in the first 24 hours of its release and another one million YouTube views to its accompanying video in a matter of days.

‘As good a reason’ continues the theme of female empowerment ‘labour’ spearheaded, focusing on the importance of community and shared knowledge.

Paloma said the song is a “love letter” to the way women uplift each other. “It’s passing knowledge down to each other in a way that helps us to move away from the male gaze and patriarchy,” she shared.

On TikTok, the video-sharing app that shot ‘labour’ to popularity with views in their millions, Paloma shared that the song will touch on “the manufacturing of women’s insecurities” and how an embrace of self-love threatens the patriarchy.

Rather than treating ageing with contempt, it’s considered beautiful on the track: “I met a woman with lips so red / A face so lined like spider webs.” The deeply entrenched fear of ageing felt in our society is replaced with respect for the sage advice of an older woman, who guides the song’s protagonist through her journey of self-acceptance: “How do you do, how do you be so in love with yourself? / Tell me please ’cause I need help.”

Its punchy chorus of: “Every time you are succeedin’ / There’s an old man somewhere seethin’ / And spite’s as good a reason to take his power” is sure to be a hit with Paloma’s fans, who have taken to dubbing her songs over videos explaining historical cases of sexism and abuse.

As Paloma told the NME: “It was so powerful to me that people have applied such personal experiences to the track. It’s been this vehicle for women, and people of all sorts of areas, to resonate with the topic.”

Watch the video for ‘as good a reason’ below.