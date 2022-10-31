Panos Cosmatos discusses his "bizarre" new film









Panos Cosmatos has made quite a name for himself in the world of modern horror cinema, especially after directing the 2018 action horror film Mandy. Starring the enigmatic Nicolas Cage, Mandy received widespread critical acclaim and announced Cosmatos’ artistic intentions.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Cosmatos opened up about his new project Nekrokosm. He said: “It’s not hard sci fi. It’s very fantastical and bizarre. I think of Mandy as sort of a crowd pleaser, but I’m hoping this one’s going to be even more of a crowd pleaser, because the film I want to make after Nekrokosm is a lot more dark, tonally, and existential. But Nekrokosm is a lot of my interests, and my preoccupations all merged into one piece, more than ever before.”

Although most details about the project aren’t clear at this point, it has been described as a “phantasmagorical fantasy nightmare”, which is set to be the latest addition to A24’s incredible horror lineup. In addition, Cosmatos has recently directed the seventh episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

While talking about the episode, Cosmatos explained: “I think there’s a parallel between extreme collecting and addiction. I mean, I grew up around heavy-duty collectors. My dad was a massive collector. I collect a nominal level, but I know people who are like librarians, with knowledge about comic books and movies, who collect obsessively.”

The filmmaker was fascinated by the relationship between chemical dependencies and obsessions. He added: “This is interesting mindset to me. It’s close, in a way, to chemical addiction. Part of me that wishes that I lived a complete Spartan lifestyle where I just had like a laptop next to me. But the collecting urge is real.”

