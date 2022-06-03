Panic! At The Disco releases video for new single 'Viva Las Vengeance'









If you remember Panic! At The Disco from the early days of ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ or even their Pretty Odd era, chances are you may have lost track of what the band is up to nowadays. Still fronted by Brendon Urie, the band has transformed into a pop-led solo project for the singer-songwriter.

Their newest single, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is the title track of the upcoming album, which is set to drop on August 19th, 2022. The song and the video both have a somewhat retro vibe, taking place on a brightly coloured vintage television set.

The album is said to have “the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out.” The band, which signed with Fueled By Ramen, is still with them through this album effort. When asked about the song itself, Brendon Urie described, “‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

The Las Vegas native also mentioned writing the album as an introspective look into growing up in his hometown with a new view some years later.

Panic! At The Disco will also be spending the summer touring, with dates across Europe, the UK, and North America. You can find tickets for their tour here, which will begin going on sale on June 8th for European dates, and June 10th for North America.

If you want to check out Panic! At The Disco’s new single and the accompanying video, you can find ‘Viva Las Vengance’ down below, and keep an eye out for the album of the same name on August 19th.