Panic! at the Disco tease new music on mysterious website









Pop-punk heroes Panic! at the Disco have teased new music, and it is safe to say that their legions of fans are a little bit excited.

The new teaser comes via a cryptic website, shutupandgotobed.com, which heavily hints at new music coming in June. The project, which is now a Brendon Urie solo endeavour, last released an album in 2018 with Pray for the Wicked. So with this strange new website, fans are convinced that their favourite band are about to make a long-overdue return.

After entering the website, a sleep calculator asks for your age, email address and desired bedtime. After pressing ‘calculate’, a box then appears, telling you “don’t be a diva, it’s time to be free”. Despite fans putting in a variety of desired times, it tells you that you “need to wake up at 6!01”.

The clock face that flashes and shows the numbers has been taken as a reference to June 1st, which intermittently shows the letters “V!LV”. With some speculating that it could mean either the time 5:55 or “Viva! Las Vegas”, a homage to Urie’s hometown.

“Don’t forget to set your alarm, so you know when to wake up,” the site also tells you above a yellow button that reads “Set an alarm.” When you click this particular button, a short clip of music featuring Urie singing and some strings plays, and in it, he sings, “shut up and go to bed”.

The website’s source code offers more clues, as it confirms that the band owns the website. It states: “By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Panic! At The Disco based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data.”

Listen to Panic! at the Disco ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ below.

