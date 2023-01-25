Panic! at the Disco announce break-up: "It’s been a hell of a journey"









Emo’s turned pop-rockers, Panic! at the Disco, are calling it a day after nearly two decades. Formed in 2004 by childhood friends Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson, the band first broke through in 2005 with the single ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’, which would later feature on their debut album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.

The band then developed their sound, which became broader in scope, with the second album, 2008’s Pretty Odd, boasting a more expansive style that leaned heavily on orchestral twists. Over time, the band eventually became a solo project for frontman Urie, and now, he has decided to start a new chapter of his life without Panic! at the Disco.

Urie has now announced that the group are splitting once their upcoming European tour is complete. The dates, which begin in Vienna on February 20th, conclude in Manchester on March 10th.

Urie explains that the decision was influenced by the fact he and his wife are expecting their first child. He writes at one point in his statement on social media: “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie starts his piece by saying: “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.”

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.”

The frontman concludes: “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.