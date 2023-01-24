Panda Bear and Sonic Boom announce UK and European tour









The duo of Noah Lennox and Peter Kember, more commonly recognised by fans as Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, have announced their first-ever UK and European tour starting in early 2023. The tour has 19 stops across Europe, and the dates are available to view in full below.

On the back of the announcement, the pair also unveiled the music video for ‘Getting to The Point’, directed by Tame Horchata. Panda Bear and Sonic Boom released their much-anticipated collaboration, Reset, in August 2022. The album was hailed as an instant classic and, as a result, was named the Far Out album of the week upon release.

The unusual pairing of Animal Collective’s Lennox and Spacemen 3’s Kember goes back to 2007, a time when Lennox thanked the shoegaze band in the album notes for Person Pitch. This led Kember to send Lennox a message on MySpace, and the two have been friends ever since, with Kember producing Panda Bear’s records Tomboy and Panda Bear Meets the Grim. Lennox returned the favour in 2020, singing on the Sonic Boom album All Things Being Equal — Kember’s first solo album in 30 years.

Reset began as a virtual project between the two artists during the pandemic, with Kember sending Lennox ideas. Kember told Pitchfork last year: “We didn’t have arrangements. Noah did his vocal bit, which defined the song. He tended to write them to the length of what I sent him as well, which was quite convenient.” Lennox added: “I didn’t know what else to do! You’d send me a four-minute and 22-second loop—how else can I fit to a song that has nothing to change?”. As lockdowns eased, the two could reconvene in their studios to add overdubs and flesh out the tracks.

Because of the pandemic, the duo wanted to make something uplifting, “We were trying to lift ourselves up”, Kember told the magazine. Lennox continued, “I was definitely trying to hit all those buttons, with the sleigh bells and Noah’s güiro, all that ratchety, scratchy stuff—there’s something so pleasing about it. I don’t think I ever made a record that’s trying to project such a positive vibe”.

Reset is available to stream on all major platforms and has recently

received a release on both CD and vinyl. A $1 contribution from each CD &

LP sold goes towards Earthisland. Earth Island Institute’s non-profit mission

is to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment.

Reset (Expanded Edition), which includes three new remixes, alternate mixes, and instrumental versions of all nine tracks, is also available to stream.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom 2023 tour dates:

Jan 27th – Northern Winter Beat, Aalborg – Denmark

Feb 8th – Teatro Eslava, Madrid – Spain

Feb 9th – Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona – Spain

Mar 4th – Elevate Festival, Gräz – Austria

Mar 5th – House of Music Hungary, Budapest – Hungary

Mar 8th – L’Aeronef, Lille – France

Mar 10th – La Route Du Rock Festival,St Malo – France

Apr 19th – Band on the Wall, Manchester – UK

Apr 20th – Room 2, Glasgow – UK

Apr 21st – God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block Belfast -Northern Ireland

Apr 22nd – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – UK

Apr 23rd – The Reel Store, Coventry – UK

Apr 25th – The Fleece, Bristol – UK

Apr 26th – Komedia, Brighton – UK

Apr 27th – Studio 9294, London – UK

July 28th – Pop Messe, Brno – Czech Republic

Aug 6th – OFF Festival, Katowice – Poland

Aug 13th – Ypsigrock Festival, Castelbuono, Sicily – Italy

Aug 26th – Canela Party Tickets, Torremolinos – Spain