Panda Bear and Sonic Boom share video for 'Danger'









Following the release of Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s debut album as a duo, Reset, they’ve now shared the visuals for ‘Danger’.

The pair first met through MySpace when it came to Sonic Boom’s attention that Panda Bear had thanked his former band, Spaceman 3, in the liner notes to his solo album, Person Pitch. From there, they built up a creative partnership which led to the Englishman moving out to Portugal to be closer to the Animal Collective founder.

Furthermore, a $1 contribution from each CD & LP sold goes towards Earthisland.org. Earth Island Institute is a non-profit whose “mission is to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment.”

Prior to working together on Reset, Sonic Boom mixed and co-produced a selection of tracks by Panda Bear after 2011’s Tomboy with the duo collaborating especially closely on 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper.

In Far Out’s review of Reset, Sam Kemp writes: “It’s all bubbles and waves here, yet something lurks beneath the foam. Things emerge all the brighter with album-highlight ‘Danger’ though, which initially offers respite from the chirps and bleeps that have defined the bulk of Reset. Here, Lennox and Kember’s melodies and their talent for crafting mesmerising acoustic textures are showcased to magnificent effect – raising an already jaw-dropping album to new heights.

“The whole way through Reset, it’s been clear that Boom and Panda have been having one hell of a good time. It only makes sense for them to finish on a euphoric high. Motoric arpeggios cut a line through the duo’s call-and-response dialogue, pushing the track towards greater and greater complexity until, at last, the bubble seems to burst, and we’re left with a shimmer of fading synths – as though the lights have just come up at the end of a long night of dancing.”

The video for the Everly Brothers-sampling ‘Danger’ has been directed by Fernanda Pereira. Watch it below.