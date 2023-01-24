Pamela Anderson claims Sylvester Stallone wanted her to be his "number one girl"









The Canadian-American actress, model, and media personality Pamela Anderson has alleged that the film star Sylvester Stallone once offered her a Porsche to be his “number one girl”.

The model, made famous for her work with Playboy magazine and on the NBC drama series Baywatch in the 1990s, is set to release her new Netflix documentary titled Pamela, A Love Story, which details her rise to fame and experience during industry supremacy. As the synopsis for the new series reads: “Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself…In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal”.

As reported by the New York Post, one headline from the documentary comes from a surprising proposition Sylvester Stallone offered her. “He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,’” she states in a preview clip for the documentary, adding, “And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh’. He goes ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now’”.

Reflecting on the proposition, Anderson recalls, “I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that”. Despite these revelations from the actor and model, representatives of Stallone have come out to state that the report is “fabricated,” telling the publication, “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated…Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement”.

Anderson’s words echo a similar claim from 2018, in which she told the same story about her relationship with Stallone in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Helmed by Ryan White, the same mind behind previous successful documentaries, Good Night Oppy, The Keepers and The Case Against 8, the new documentary series will tell the story of Anderson in the actor’s own words. Chronicling her rise to fame, success with the 1980s drama series Baywatch, and infamous sex tape scandal with Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, the new documentary will undoubtedly attract fans of 20th-century pop culture from around the world.

Pamela, A Love Story will be released on Netflix on January 31st.